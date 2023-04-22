5 draft moves to finally get the Cleveland Browns to a Super Bowl
The Cleveland Browns have all eyes on the 2023 season now as they've been in Berea for offseason team meetings. Players such as Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, and Deshaun Watson have all been meeting with the media and discussing what they learned from 2022 that will help them this coming year.
Each player has seemed focused on taking the next step following a frustrating 7-10 campaign — and they do have hope now that Watson knows he will be available all season. It also helps that they have had a great offseason which includes the addition of Elijah Moore, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Juan Thornhill.
As good as their offseason has been, there's one more major event left which is the 2023 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at the event and identify five moves Cleveland can make to finally put themselves in Super Bowl contention.
Browns Super Bowl move No. 5: Bring in a space-eating nose tackle
Right now, the Cleveland Browns should feel good about their defensive line. The projected starters are Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo on the edge with Dalvin Tomlinson and Jordan Elliott at defensive tackle.
Tomlinson was their top free-agent acquisition and should be a major upgrade over Taven Bryan. However, they can stand to upgrade next to him.
Elliott, a former third-round pick from Missouri, hasn't developed into a consistent starter and doesn't really fit the mold of a run-stuffing nose tackle. With Tomlinson standing out for Minnesota as a 3-tech the past two seasons, it would be wise for Cleveland to add such a player, allowing Tomlinson to stay where he's best suited.
Whether they look at a player such as Keeanu Benton around Round 3 or even wait until Day 3 to target someone like P.J. Mustipher, the Browns would benefit greatly from a run-stuffing tackle next to Tomlinson to round out their defensive line.