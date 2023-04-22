5 draft moves to finally get the Cleveland Browns to a Super Bowl
Browns Super Bowl move No. 4: Take advantage RB and TE depth
The Browns don't have a pick in either Round 1 or Round 2 but they own eight selections from Round 3 through 7. Thankfully, this is the perfect draft for Cleveland to come in needing to find talent in the middle rounds.
That migt not be true for every team but the Browns have done a great job not only building their roster this offseason, but also building it around the incoming class of talent. General manager Andrew Berry addressed positions such as wideout and defensive end, knowing there's not a ton of talent at the position in this class.
He also avoided adding a running back, which makes sense considering how stacked this group is. Outside of Bijan Robinson, there's no bonafide superstar but there are a lot of players who can come in and carry the ball 10-15 times per game and make plenty of noise.
Cleveland could also look to upgrade the TE3 spot. Technically, that already happened with Harrison Bryant dropping down a notch following the signing of Jordan Akins but this tight end group is superb. Players such as Brenton Strange and Zack Kuntz might be around on Day 3 and could be huge weapons.
If the Browns were to take advantage of the depth at each position, it would go a long way toward completing their roster, which would help as they battle the normal NFL attrition.