5 draft moves to finally get the Cleveland Browns to a Super Bowl
Browns Super Bowl move No. 1: Trade up for Trenton Simpson
Without an early pick, Cleveland has stayed away from a lot of the premium talent ahead of the draft. But knowing they can always make moves with their draft picks in 2023 as well as future selections, they've still kicked the tires on a couple of players that should be off the board before their first selection at No. 74.
One such prospect they've shown an interest in is Trenton Simpson, a dynamic linebacker from Clemson. Simpson was brought to Berea to meet with the decision-makers who have to love his versatility.
A former safety, Simpson converted to linebacker for the Tigers and turned into an absolute stud. He had 165 tackles, 13 sacks, and five pass defenses in his three seasons. He then went to the Scouting Combine and ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash while also getting 25 reps in the bench press.
Simpson will be an immediate impact player and the Browns would be wise to make a move for him. It wouldn't be easy since they would have to move up into Round 2, but the idea of pairing him with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is too good to pass on.
In today's NFL, you need linebackers that can cover tight ends and running backs. JOK can do that and adding Simpson would give them another versatile playmaker capable of playing in coverage while also offering plenty of support in run defense.