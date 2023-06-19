5 dream scenarios for Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back in 2023 and these 5 dream scenarios coming to fruition would held in that endeavor
By Randy Gurzi
4. Jim Schwartz helps Browns lead the NFL in sacks
When the Browns decided to move on from Joe Woods, it was the right move even if the blame he took was a bit exaggerated. No, he didn't turn the Browns into contenders but no one can deny Myles Garrett had more success under him than any other defensive coordinator. It's also true that the talent he had was under par.
That's why Cleveland could have two new starters in the secondary with Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod signed in the offseason. They also have at least two new starters on the defensive line with Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson added. There could be more with Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, and Siaki Ika at defensive tackle and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will get a lot of snaps on the edge.
These additions will be helpful but the Browns did also hit a home run with Jim Schwartz. These two factors coming together should result in Cleveland having a lot more success on defense in 2023. The dream scenario here is that Schwartz not only improves them overall but that he can unlock the potential on the revamped defensive line and orchestrate the No. 1 team in the NFL when it comes to sacking the quarterback.
That might not be enough to turn them into a top-five defense but with this offense, it's enough to be one of the top teams in the league.