5 dream scenarios for Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back in 2023 and these 5 dream scenarios coming to fruition would held in that endeavor
By Randy Gurzi
2. Elijah Moore looks like the player we saw at Ole Miss
Drafted by the New York Jets at No. 34 overall, Elijah Moore came into the NFL with some lofty expectations. He just came off a sensational 2020 campaign with Ole Miss where he managed 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in just eight games.
He then got off to a solid start with the Jets, recording 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games as a rookie. But then in 2022, he fell down the depth chart after Garrett Wilson was selected.
Moore was frustrated with his depleted role but still had 446 yards on 37 receptions — which was far from terrible and would have been a huge upgrade for Cleveland at WR3 last year.
Now with the Browns, there are expectations that he will be utilized much more — despite the fact that they're looking crowded at receiver. Not only is he expected to play outside and in the slot but head coach Kevin Stefanski even unveiled a package during minicamps that saw Moore taking snaps out of the backfield.
It's been clear during the early workouts that Moore and Deshaun Watson are on the same page. With that being the case — plus the fact that Stefanski is going to move him around like a chess piece — could lead to him returning to the form we saw at Ole Miss. If that does happen, it would be another dream scenario for this franchise.