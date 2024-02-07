5 early under the radar defensive targets Cleveland Browns should consider
It might be early but here are 5 under-the-radar free agents the Cleveland Browns should have on their radar this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
1. Dorance Armstrong, EDGE
A.J. Epenesa isn’t the only defensive end scheduled for free agency who could help Cleveland bolster their line. Another option would be Dorance Armstrong, who is a criminally underrated pass rusher for the Dallas Cowboys.
On a roster with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Dante Fowler, it can be easy to look past the former fourth round pick from Kansas. That shouldn’t be the case though since he’s been a consistent force for several years now.
Armstrong recorded five sacks in 2021 and was re-signed to a two-year deal in 2022 after Dallas lost out on their Randy Gregory extension. The Cowboys were originally mocked for losing Gregory and suggesting Armstrong could adequately replace him, but that's exactly what happened. While Gregory was out in Denver after 10 games with just 3.0 sacks, Armstrong racked up 8.5 in 2022 and 7.5 this year.
The Cowboys would surely like to bring him back but they also have players such as Sam Williams waiting in the wings for more snaps. If this leads to Armstrong hitting the open market, he would be another player worth kicking the tires on. He’s decent against the run and has been steadily improving throughout his career at rushing the passer. Pairing him with Myles Garrett could be a huge win for Cleveland.