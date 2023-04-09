5 Edge rushers Cleveland Browns should be tracking as they approach NFL Draft
No. 2 Edge Rusher: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
Nick Herbig, out of Wisconsin is another undersized edge rusher, who has played at linebacker as well in college. He stands at 6-foot-2 and is still a slim 240 pounds but he has the potential to be a good NFL player and could develop into a decent edge rusher.
He's pretty quick as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds when he was at the NFL Combine in Indy. He's projected to be drafted as high as the third round.
Herbig racked up 134 tackles in three seasons including 36 for losses. He also got to the quarterback a lot as he had 21 sacks for the Badgers. In addition, he had an impressive seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and recovered two of them.
No. 1 Edge Rusher: Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
The No. 1 edge rusher that the Browns should certainly consider in the middle stages of the draft is Isaiah McGuire. I've written about McGuire in the past because I believe he'd be a great addition to the Browns because he's got ideal size at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds to be a potentially great edge rusher in the league.
He's considered by many NFL scouts to have excellent footwork and exhibits good hand technique to help shed blockers. He has an excellent motor and is good at getting to the quarterback. He's also talented at staying low and along the line when pursuing the run game.
McGuire earned First Team All-SEC honors this past season as well. For his time at Missouri, he finished with 117 tackles, including an impressive 32 for losses.
If Cleveland is searching for a suitable backup edge rusher that could come in this next season and give their team some good effort, then McGuire would seem to fit that role well.
The Browns will see what they can get out of second-year players in Wright and Thomas but McGuire could really put some pressure on those two for some playing time once the season starts.