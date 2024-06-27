5 forgotten former Browns players who are still in the NFL
Genard Avery, DE, Indianapolis Colts
Genard Avery was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Memphis. Avery totaled 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery through 18 games for the Browns from 2018-19.
In October of 2019, Avery was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Avery remained in Philedaphila through the 2021 season, recording 60 total tackles, six tackles for loss, ten quarterback hits, three sacks, and one pass defended through 35 games.
Avery signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of 2022 but was released before the beginning of the season in late August. Avery signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was released, and resigned to their practice squad the next day. Avery eventually appeared in nine games, totaling five tackles, one tackle for loss, five quarterback hits, and a sack.
Avery signed with the Colts in 2023, but a knee injury in training camp that required surgery ended his season prematurely. Avery and the Colts agreed on a one-year contract to bring the defensive end back to Indianapolis.
Tavierre Thomas, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tavierre Thomas signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 out of Ferris State and was waived by the team at the beginning of September. The Cleveland Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers the following day and signed him to the active roster. From 2018-2020, Thomas appeared in 45 games, totaling 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Following the 2020 season, Thomas signed a two-year contract with the Houston Texans and later resigned with Houston on a one-year deal in 2023. Through 36 games, Thomas totaled 178 tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, six passes defended, five forced fumbles, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.
In March of 2024, Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.