5 former Browns thriving with their new teams in 2023
Former Cleveland Browns players are making noise elsewhere in the NFL in 2023...
3. Odell Beckham Jr., WR (Ravens)
I don't think we're ever going to see the New York Giants version of Odell Beckham Jr. again, but he's been playing well -- especially lately -- for the Baltimore Ravens.
Beckham was obviously one of the biggest offseason pickups in Cleveland Browns history. I'm not sure a more high-profile player at such a glamorized position has ever caused such an immediate stir for the Browns. The hype train was out of control when the Browns got Beckham back in the 2019 offseason, and understandably so.
Unfortunately, his time in Cleveland would mostly turn out to be a bust, and the offseason excitement was rather short-lived. The Browns let Beckham go and although he did win a Super Bowl after getting traded to the Browns, it was as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
Now in his 10th year in the NFL, Beckham is not the dynamic all-around threat that he once was, especially after so many injuries, but he's got touchdowns in consecutive games and seems to be hitting his stride with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.