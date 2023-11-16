5 former Browns thriving with their new teams in 2023
Former Cleveland Browns players are making noise elsewhere in the NFL in 2023...
5. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE (Ravens)
The Cleveland Browns reshaped their defensive front in the 2023 offseason, and at this point I would say there's really no seller's remorse here. Jadeveon Clowney was a solid pairing off the edge with superstar Myles Garrett, but the Browns have done well to add guys like Za'Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo into the mix.
Still, you can't help but wonder where the production we're seeing from the former number one pick is coming from. Clowney is on pace to have, at least statistically speaking, perhaps the best season of his entire NFL career.
And he's doing it with the Baltimore Ravens...
Through 10 games, Clowney has racked up 5.5 sacks, 13 QB hits, and 15 total pressures so far. You could argue the best season of his NFL career came in 2021 as a member of the Browns when he had 9.0 sacks, 32 pressures, and 19 QB hits.
At the age of 30, Clowney is still producing at a really high level and now he's unfortunately doing it for one of the Browns' division rivals. So goes the way of things in the NFL.