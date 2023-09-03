5 hidden gems on the Browns roster who will surprise in 2023
Where are the hidden gems on this Cleveland Browns roster in 2023?
4. Mohamoud Diabete, linebacker/special teams
The Cleveland Browns had a couple of undrafted free agents crack the initial 53-man roster, one of which was linebacker Mohamoud Diabete. Diabete was impressive in the preseason defensively, flying around the field, making plays in coverage and behind the line of scrimmage. The Browns had no choice but to keep the guy, he just kept making plays and therefore made their decision that much easier.
Diabete will likely get his first real crack at regular season NFL snaps on special teams, which is where his athleticism will absolutely come into play:
This guy will be flying down the field on the Browns' coverage units and special teams is where you find the hidden yardage that can be the difference in winning the field position battle, flipping the field, or even creating a game-changing turnover. The undrafted star has all of the tools to be a stud on special teams immediately.
5. Cedric Tillman, wide receiver
He's not a hidden gem to the faithful Cleveland Browns fan base, but he will look like a hidden gem to many in the NFL when he gets his shot at extended snaps.
Cedric Tillman is a rookie receiver with outstanding field-stretching abilities.
Tillman is such a dangerous downfield receiver with his length, dominance at the catch point, and vertical speed. The Browns have really done a good job of reloading their WR corps this offseason by adding Elijah Moore and Tillman into the mix.
Although targets could be a little tough to come by, it does look like Tillman could develop a big role in 2023 and if he starts to get a hot hand, he might push Donovan Peoples-Jones down the depth chart.