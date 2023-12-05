5 Kevin Stefanski replacements if Cleveland Browns move on after disappointing season
The Cleveland Browns expressed faith in Kevin Stefanski but if things fall apart down the stretch, these are 5 candidates to keep an eye on
By Randy Gurzi
1. Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator
One of the hottest names this offseason will be Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions. At 37 years old, he's already had a lot of experience in the NFL. He started as an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins back in 2012 and worked his way up to tight ends coach and was the wide receiver's coach by 2018.
He then headed to Detroit where he was the Lions offensive quality control coach in 2019. He was retained by Dan Campbell who promoted him from tight ends coach to the passing game coordinator in 2021. By 2022, he was the offensive coordinator.
Detroit started slow that season with a record of 1-6 before turning it up a notch. The Lions went on to win seven of their final nine games and entered the offseason as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Now this year, they started on fire with a win over the NFL Champions in Week 1, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20.
After a loss in Week 12 to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, the Lions responded with a 33-28 win over New Orleans. They're now 9-3 and Johnson's offense deserves a lot of praise for this. On the year, they're sixth in yardage and second in points scored.
That's with Jared Goff under center, a player who was considered a bust just a couple of years ago. Now under Johnson, Goff is on track for his second-straight 4,000-yard season while throwing 49 touchdowns and 15 picks in the same span. That performance should have any team excited about signing him, especially one that would like to see a quarterback get back on track.