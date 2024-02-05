5 low-risk, high-reward free agents Cleveland Browns can target
These 5 free agents come with some serious question marks but could be worth a look from the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
3. J.K. Dobbins, Running Back
A former standout at Ohio State. J.K. Dobbins has yet to take off in the NFL. He did perform well as a rookie for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 when he had 805 yards and nine touchdowns but he then missed his entire sophomore campaign when he tore his ACL in the preseason.
He fought back to the field in 2022 but in Week 6, he again found himself suffering a knee injury. He was sent back to the IR but returned late in the season. Dobbins finished with 520 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with another 42 yards and a score as a receiver.
Most importantly, he felt healthy enough to take off in 2023. Sadly, he was dealt another blow that prevented that from happening. This time, it was a torn Achilles in Week 1. The fourth-year back now has appeared in just 24 games and there's a chance no one will want to give him a shot since he can't stay healthy.
That could lead to him taking an incredibly affordable deal which could be something the Browns should consider. It's tough to imagine since they'll already be waiting on Nick Chubb to get healthy but there's no denying the reward they could land should Dobbins stay healthy would be worth any risk they incur. And the good news is that they already know they can lean on Jerome Ford if they made such a move and it were to fail.