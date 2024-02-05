5 low-risk, high-reward free agents Cleveland Browns can target
These 5 free agents come with some serious question marks but could be worth a look from the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. Randy Gregory, EDGE
A former Nebraska star, Randy Gregory has had a tough time in the NFL. He was often suspended during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys due to an inability to stay compliant with the league's substance abuse program. When they finally softened their stance on marijuana, Gregory was able to start playing with more regularity.
From 2015 through 2021, he was with the Cowboys and suited up for 50 games. He had 85 tackles and 16.5 sacks with six of those coming in his final campaign. Dallas believed he would continue to make an impact and they agreed to a five-year extension with him. However, they put some language in the deal to protect themselves which drew Gregory's ire.
He wound up leaving and signed the same deal with the Denver Broncos. Dallas wound up winning that battle as Gregory had just 3.0 sacks in 10 games before Denver shipped him to San Francisco. He finished the 2023 season by playing 12 games with the 49ers and had 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in a rotational role (with his first coming against P.J. Walker of the Browns).
Cleveland, who might need to replace Za'Darius Smith, could look to bring in Gregory as a pass-rushing specialist. He might not ever rack up double-digit sacks but getting between five-to-eight doesn't feel unreasonable. And right now, they could land him for a bargain since there's no guarantee he would be the player they hope he can be.