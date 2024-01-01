5 most memorable Cleveland Browns moments in 2023
With the new year here, let's look back at the five most memorable moments from 2023 for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
3. Shocking the 49ers in Week 6
Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans and was out when they played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was set up for failure when he was given roughly 90 minutes notice that he would be starting. That led to a frustrating loss as well as another move under center.
Cleveland was off in Week 5 and then hosted the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 with P.J. Walker under center. The former Carolina Panthers backup started slow and the Browns were down 10-0 in the second quarter. They never panicked though as they scored 13 unanswered points.
A 16-yard touchdown from Kareem Hunt — on a pitch out from Harrison Bryant — started the scoring but then it was all Dustin Hopkins. Their star kicker hit four field goals in a row, including a 50-yarder in the fourth. His final kick was from 29 yards and came after a solid drive led by Walker. The defense was unable to keep San Francisco out of field goal range by Jake Moody was wide right and the Niners were handed loss No. 1.
This felt like the first time the Browns realized they weren't going to be denied by anyone. Despite a two-score lead, they just kept chipping away and found a way to pull it out in the end. Again, the defense led the way, holding Brock Purdy to 125 yards while sacking him three times.