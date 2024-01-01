5 most memorable Cleveland Browns moments in 2023
With the new year here, let's look back at the five most memorable moments from 2023 for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns current 4-game win streak led by Joe Flacco
When Deshaun Watson was sent to the IR following a win over the Ravens, the Browns decided to sign Joe Flacco. The 38-year-old was known as a Cleveland assassin, coming in with an 18-3 record against the Browns in his career. The former Baltimore Raven did most of his damage there but his final win against Cleveland was with the New York Jets last year.
Flacco, who was originally signed to the practice squad, got his chance with his new team in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams when Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out with a concussion. This one went down as a loss but Flacco gave them hope with a 254-yard, two touchdown performance. Since then, it's been nothing but wins for Flacco and the Browns.
Cleveland has knocked off Jacksonville, Chicago, Houston, and the Jets over the past four weeks. In those wins, Flacco has thrown for at least 309 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, he now has 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns. He's played so well that there's a belief he could win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.
What's most impressive is the rapport he's had with the players around him. Despite the short time with his teammates, guys such as Amari Cooper and David Njoku are playing at a higher level than ever before. Cooper averaged 27.2 yards per catch in Week 15 and 24.1 in Week 16 with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in that span.
Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017, has never had a multiple-touchdown game in his career but did so in Week 14 against the Jaguars. He's had at least six receptions while going over 100 yards twice during the winning streak — and there was a 91-yard game in there. He's also crossed the goal line four times in that span. Coming into the year, four touchdowns was the most he's ever had in a single season.
Flacco has taken the city by storm and gives this team a chance to score every time he's on the field. With the playoffs coming up, this team's confidence is through the roof and it's easy to see why. It's also easy to believe they can make some noise in the postseason.