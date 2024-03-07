5 moves the Browns can make to free up $71 million in cap space
The Cleveland Browns have more room than it seems when it comes to the salary cap
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into the offseason, we all heard the doom and gloom predictions for the Cleveland Browns due to their horrendous salary cap situation. They were supposed to be in such terrible shape that they were going to fall apart.
Fast-forward to March and they suddenly seem perfectly fine. A much larger-than-expected cap helped them get closer to the limit and they now have more than $6 million to spend after restructuring Denzel Ward. That move freed up $11 million and it proved just how quickly general manager Andrew Berry can create space.
With free agency set to open soon, Berry will likely be making more moves. Here, we look at five contracts he can look at — and with some maneuvering, free up $71 million.
NOTE: All estimations for extension, restructures, and releases are courtesy of OverTheCap.com
5. Release Jordan Akins ($2 million)
Jordan Akins was supposed to be an underrated signing in 2023 after he had 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns the prior season. He not only had a solid campaign in 2022 but he spent several years with Deshaun Watson while both were with the Houston Texans.
Unfortunately, Akins never took off for the Browns — and it wasn't just due to the absence of Watson. Akins finished with 15 catches for 132 yards with no touchdowns. That left him with a career-low 8.8 yards per reception.
Should the Browns decide to move on from Akins, it would save them $2 million while leaving just $315,000 in dead money. The only real concern would be the lack of depth after such a move. Harrison Bryant is currently a free agent, although they might prefer to free up that money to keep him around for at least another season.