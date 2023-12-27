5 moves that have Browns GM Andrew Berry looking like a genius
The Cleveland Browns are 10-5 with two games left to play and that's thanks in large part to these 5 moves Andrew Berry has made
By Randy Gurzi
3. Picking up Za'Darius Smith
Late in the offseason, the Browns were able to pull off an unexpected trade. In exchange for two fifth-round picks, Cleveland brought in Za'Darius Smith — and somehow even received a sixth and seventh-round pick in 2025 in the process. Smith's addition gave them a proven vet capable of taking attention away from Myles Garrett on the other side.
Smith entered the season with 54.5 career sacks including 10 in 2022. He missed all but one game in 2021 while with the Green Bay Packers but had 12.5 sacks and 13.5 in the two prior campaigns with Green Bay. At 31 years of age, he's heading into the back nine of his career but still has an awful lot to offer.
We've seen this with him recording 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks on the year. This past weekend, Smith recorded two sacks and has turned it up a notch with three over the past three weeks. He's said that he's not satisfied with his sack total but it's an upgrade over anyone they had last year and is still getting after the quarterback — Smith has 27 pressures through 15 games.
There's a chance Smith doesn't return next season since his contract is up but Berry's ability to land a veteran pass rusher for practically nothing was one of his best moves of the year. And if Smith continues to play this well in the postseason, it will look even better.