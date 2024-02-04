5 offseason moves to improve Cleveland Browns Super Bowl chances in 2024
If the Cleveland Browns want to make the Super Bowl in 2024, these 5 moves would surely increase their chances
By Randy Gurzi
1. Land a stud wide receiver like Tee Higgins or Mike Evans
Amari Cooper continues to shine for the Browns as he became the first player in team history to record more than 1,000-yards receiving in back-to-back campaigns. They also had Elijah Moore step up throughout the season, finishing with 640 yards on 59 receptions. Outside of them, there were far too many question marks.
That was never more evident than during their Week 17 win over the New York Jets. With Cooper already out, Moore had five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown but then went down with a concussion in the first half. With him out as well, no one seemed to be able to create any separation.
Looking ahead to 2024, the Browns could look to add more weapons in the offseason. One player being connected to them is Tee Higgins, who Deshaun Watson has already tried to recruit. Signing Higgins would be a huge investment and the Browns would need players such as Cooper to help make it happen — since they'll need to free up cap space.
In addition to Higgins, Mike Evans is another player who could wind up finding a new home. He too will command top-dollar but would be well worth it. Evans, who is now 30 years old, had 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. He's played 10 seasons in the NFL and has never had fewer than 1,000 yards receiving and has elite size at 6-foot-5 and 231-pounds. Adding him would almost make this offense feel unfair, making it worth kicking the can down the road on several salaries to fit it in the budget.