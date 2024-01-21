5 offseason moves to make Browns GM Andrew Berry look like a genius
Andrew Berry has done a great job as the Cleveland Browns general manager and can silence any remaining critics with these 5 moves in the offseason
By Randy Gurzi
1. Sign Michael Pittman Jr.
If Andrew Berry is able to get Amari Cooper to re-work his deal, that will be key for the Browns to try and get him some more help at receiver. They hoped Elijah Moore would be their No. 2 wideout and he did well overall. He finished 2023 with 640 yards on 59 receptions but he had several games with very low output.
While Moore is decent, we saw with him and Cooper out in the second half of the win over the New York Jets that the rest of the receiving corps struggles to get open. That's why it would make sense to bring in another pass-catcher and the big name in free agency will be Tee Higgins.
The Cincinnati wideout is likely going to draw a lot of interest and while he might be an excellent fit in this offense, he's not the player the Browns should target. Instead, they should look for someone who can be a No. 1 wideout if needed but won't completely break the bank. That's why Berry should target Michael Pittman, Jr.
Currently with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittman has been their top target for the past three seasons. He's gone over 1,000 yards in two of those campaigns including 2023 when he had 109 receptions and four touchdowns. He's also not had a quarterback with the talent of Deshaun Watson. Nor has he had complimentary weapons like Cooper, Moore, and Njoku to take off some of the pressure.
At just 26 years of age, Pittman can also help Cleveland transition from Cooper when they need to make that move. He's also not going to be in the way of someone such as Cedric Tillman who can still develop as the No. 4 wideout.