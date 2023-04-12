5 players the Browns can select in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Kareem Hunt
Browns replacement RB No. 4: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas
Deuce Vaughn has "change of pace back" written all over him. At just 5-foot-5 and 179 pounds, Vaughn is well below the standard size for an NFL running back. Even so, it's hard to look past the insane production he had while at Kansas State.
Vaughn recorded 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground in just three seasons and added 116 receptions for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns.
He also headed to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and blew people away with his footwork. He didn't run the coveted 40-yard dash but it was easy to see how lightning-fast he can move.
If Cleveland were to bring him in, it would be likely that he would see more time in passing situations than as a traditional running back — at least early on in his career. That wouldn't be a bad plan at all and he showed as a freshman how dangerous he can be when he averaged 17.4 yards per reception.
With that being said, he's still more than capable of running between the tackles and even has shown a willingness to deliver a hit while blocking — as shown by Mike Renner of PFF. Vaughn is an intriguing prospect who would be well worth rolling the dice on, especially if he slides into the later rounds.