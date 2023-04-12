5 players the Browns can select in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Kareem Hunt
Browns replacement RB No. 2: Tyjae Spears, Tulane
A breakout player in 2022, Tyjae Spears ripped off 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season with Tulane. While that was his most productive campaign, he did still average nearly seven yards per carry for his entire four-year collegiate career.
He was also an effective pass catcher, hauling in 48 receptions for 564 yards with three touchdowns — which was an average of 11.8 yards per catch. But as we saw at the Reese's Senior Bowl, his talent as a route runner is much greater than what he displayed at Tulane.
Spears went toe-to-toe with some of the top linebacker prospects and made them look foolish with some of the cuts he made while running the receiving drills.
At 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds, Spears isn't the largest running back but he's shown he can take a hit — and can dish them out as well. He's not exactly a home run hitter but when he gets a full head of steam, he's hard to bring down.
Of all the prospects in this class, Spears might have the most similar skillset to Kareem Hunt. His fearless running style, quick cuts, and the ability to break tackles are reminiscent of Hunt as is his skill in the passing game.
The one question would come down to when he comes off the board. If he's there early in the fourth, Cleveland might consider making the move.