5 players the Cleveland Browns should still sign in free agency
With NFL free agency now in full swing, the hopes of Cleveland Browns fans are through the roof, as always. Particularly after a restructure of the contract of Deshaun Watson freed up $35 million in cap space, general manager Andrew Berry was expected to be as aggressive as ever.
To this point, the Browns have reached agreements with just three players, two of which were already in Cleveland in 2022. They brought back linebacker Sione Takitaki, whose breakout 2022 season ended early due to an ACL tear, on a 1-year, $2.5 million deal. The team also locked up center Ethan Pocic for the next three years with a contract totaling $18 million. Finally, they agreed to bring in former Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on a three-year deal worth $19 million.
The team also made a move late Monday night to bring in big nose-tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson, on a four-year $57 million deal.
Tomlinson, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Alabama Crimson Tide, is a huge man that can eat blocks in the middle of the defense. Going back to PFF, Tomlinson was the 14th-ranked interior defensive lineman for the 2022 season with an overall grade of 77.0.
While a couple of these signings should prove very important, addressing clear positions of need, Browns fans are always wanting more. The team did not sign some other potential targets such as Javon Hargrave, Jessie Bates, David Long, Tremaine Edmunds, or David Onyemata, so there are still some needs to be addressed in the coming days.