5 players the Cleveland Browns should still sign in free agency
4. Parris Campbell, Wide Receiver
I have slowly but surely hopped aboard the Parris Campbell back to Northeast Ohio. Not just because we are both from Akron, Ohio, but I really think the stars are aligning for this match with the Cleveland Browns.
First, Campbell would bring a dynamic that the Cleveland offense is currently lacking: speed. He ran a 4.31 forty-yard dash coming out of THE Ohio State University and, despite some injury history, that speed still shows up on tape.
Further, Campbell offers more than just speed. He is truly elusive with the ball in his hands. He doesn't just have straight-line speed, which many people are looking to add to the Browns offense.
He's more dynamic than popular targets like Mecole Hardman in free agency or Jalin Hyatt in the draft. He is shifty both as a route runner and with the ball in his hands, making him a real candidate, at 25 years old, to be the team's future slot receiver alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Campbell's injury concerns are real, as he played just 15 total games over his first three seasons in the NFL. But two things would play to the favor of the Browns if they were to target him. First, the injury history should drive his price down, with his market value at just $2.5 million per year, according to Spotrac.
Second, Campbell played in all 17 games in 2022, racking up 623 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers won't blow anyone away, it is completely possible that Campbell could really just be entering his prime, at just 25 years old, back home with the Cleveland Browns.