5 players the Cleveland Browns should still sign in free agency
1. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Defensive Back
As I stated earlier, the Browns must bring in someone to play free safety. Now, when I say that Cleveland should sign these five players, I truly think it would be smart to sign ALL five of these players.
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson, this could go one of two ways for the Browns. First, they could sign him and immediately plug him in at free safety. That is the need, and he is more than capable of filling that role. Or, if they do bring in a true free safety like Thornhill, they could still add Gardner-Johnson and allow him to play a more versatile role like he did with both the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.
Gardner-Johnson seems to excel when lining up over the slot receiver, or a tight end, as a nickel corner. He has the physicality and tenacity to dominate in man coverage, really getting into the head of opposing receivers. Right now for the Browns, they have three very talented cornerbacks, but none of them seem to be willing to play in the slot. If they bring in Gardner-Johnson and allow him to be a versatile piece on Schwartz's chess board, they could send a ton of different looks at opposing offenses.
Whether he plays free safety for the Browns, or is able to roam around the field doing what he does best, adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson should be a priority for Cleveland at this point in free agency.
He's just 25 years old and logged a career-high 6 interceptions and 67 total tackles last season during his Super Bowl run with the Eagles. He is the best player out there right now, and I would pay pretty much whatever it takes to get him to Cleveland.