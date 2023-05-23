5 potential NFL roster cuts the Cleveland Browns should monitor
By Randy Gurzi
As we approach the Summer months, most of the big moves in the NFL are already behind us. For the Cleveland Browns, those moves included changing defensive coordinators — Jim Schwartz replaces Joe Woods — and adding a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.
They've brought in Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Jordan Akins, and Elijah Moore through either trades or free agency. They also have an incoming rookie class headlined by Cedric Tillman, Siaki Ika, and Dawand Jones.
With all that being said, there will still be some fierce battles for a spot on the 53-man roster — which is true of every team in the NFL. That means some talented players could find themselves looking for new homes, and the Browns should monitor these five players as potential additions.
Browns target No. 5: Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Another area of emphasis this offseason for the Browns has been special teams. In addition to moving on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, they also parted ways with Mike Priefer and added Bubba Ventrone in his place.
Cleveland has also been wise about adding players with special teams experience. Linebacker Matthew Adams and cornerback Mike Ford were two additions made with that in mind. While both should find a role, Cleveland could scour the waiver wires if kick coverage remains an issue.
One player who could be on the radar is Troy Dye of the Minnesota Vikings. Dye is a fourth-year pro from Oregon and the former fourth-round pick enters his final season under contract with 63 career tackles and one fumble recovery.
While he had 202 snaps on defense as a rookie, he's seen the field on base defense just 94 times in the past two seasons. In that same span, he has 656 snaps on special teams and has done a very good job on coverage teams — which is why he could be on the radar should he lose his spot in Minnesota.