5 potential NFL roster cuts the Cleveland Browns should monitor
By Randy Gurzi
Browns target No. 2: Jourdan Lewis, Cowboys, CB
Right now, the Cleveland Browns have an impressive cornerback corps. Led by Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome, they have two first-round picks on the outside. They also have Martin Emerson, who was their top rookie in 2022, who was excellent when called upon.
Throw in former undrafted free agent A.J. Green and rookie Cameron Mitchell and there's a lot of talent. Unfortunately, there's still an area of weakness — coverage in the slot.
Newsome was asked to play in that role at different times during the 2022 campaign but he wasn't a fan of it. This even led to speculation that he could ask to be traded with Emerson replacing him on the outside.
Thankfully, those rumors were unfounded and the Browns will have all their defensive backs on the field in 2023. But they still could use someone who excels in the slot. While they hope Mitchell can develop into such a player, there could also be some veteran options when cuts are made.
Jourdan Lewis is the biggest name that might find his way to the free agency market. A former third-round pick from Michigan, Lewis has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2017. He's been a solid contributor with 263 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and eight interceptions to his credit.
As good as he's been, he could be in danger of losing his job.
Dallas has some options with Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore as their starters. In the slot, they have Lewis but he was replaced by DaRon Bland in 2022 after suffering a Lisfranc injury. Bland, a fifth-round pick from Fresno State, was sensational with 54 tackles and five picks.
His ability to find the football and take it away makes it hard to keep him off the field — plus he's a weapon when blitzing from the slot. And while teams need depth, cutting Lewis in favor of Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright would be the most cost-effective move — and Dallas has operated with the cap in mind as of late.
Releasing Lewis would save them $4.7 million, making this a possibility. If that does happen, Cleveland needs to see what it would take to bring him to Northeast Ohio, since it would truly round out their secondary to add a terrific slot corner.