Cleveland Browns rookie Cameron Mitchell ready to play the slot
By Randy Gurzi
When the Cleveland Browns selected Cameron Mitchell at No. 142 overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it was a bit of a surprise. Cornerback didn't feel like a major need and because of that, Mitchell wasn't someone routinely linked to the Browns during the draft process.
Of course, one person who was thrilled with the selection was Greg Newsome II, who was a teammate of Mitchell's at Northwestern. Mitchell has said that Newsome has helped make the transition to the NFL easier, saying he's been talking to him ever since being drafted.
Mitchell credited Newsome with making the move to the NFL easier and was also complimentary of Anthony Walker, who has continued to prove his worth as a team leader.
As far as what to expect on the field, Mitchell enters a tough spot. Cleveland has a lot of depth at cornerback including Newsome (a former first-round pick in 2021), Denzel Ward (the No. 4 overall pick in 2018), and Martin Emerson (the 68th pick last season which was the Browns' first). However, he knows there's a path to the field, which includes playing the slot.
Mitchell said so far he's learning that as well as playing outside and according to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown report, he said he will answer the call — whatever it might be.
"I’ve been cross-training both inside and outside, that’s how we teach it. You play both inside and outside. So whatever the roll calls, I’ll answer."- Mitchell
That's the perfect approach for the 6-foot-0, 195-pound cornerback. Right now, the Browns are loaded with boundary players but they don't have a specialist to play in the slot. Should he get that figured out, he could find his way onto the field much earlier than anticipated.
Should that happen, this will look like another huge win for general manager Andrew Berry.