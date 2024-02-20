5 pressing needs Browns must address this offseason
Browns general manager Andrew Berry has to make these 5 needs a priority this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. Defensive Tackle
This past season, Andrew Berry revamped the Browns defensive line. After adding Jim Schwartz, who wound up winning the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award, they brought in Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris to play defensive tackle. They also signed Ogbo Okoronwko and traded for Za'Darius Smith as they bolstered the edge as well.
These moves led to a lot of improvement on defense as the Browns were able to go 11-6 thanks in large part to Schwartz and his unit keeping the score low. Now, they again have to look for additions in the offseason as three of their defensive tackles are slated for free agency.
Both Harris and Hurst were signed to one-year deals as Hurst came in with some red flags due to a long history of injuries while Harris was 32 and they were unsure what was left in the tank. Hurst wound up playing in 13 games and while he ended the year on the IR, he was playing at a very high level when healthy. Harris was also better than expected and it would make sense to bring one — or both — back.
Elliott, on the other hand, might be ready for a change of scenery. He struggled for his first three seasons in Cleveland and while 2023 was his best campaign, Elliott might want to find a new home. Cleveland might also be unwilling to pay him a second contract since he has never been wildly consistent.
If they're unable to retain one of these potential starters, the Browns will be in trouble. Siaki Ika was a third-round pick in 2023 but he was far from effective as a rookie. That makes this one of the primary needs heading into the offseason.