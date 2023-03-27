5 prospects the Cleveland Browns should trade up for in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns have been extremely busy to this point in the NFL offseason. Not only did they add numerous players via free agency, but they also made a big trade to acquire wide receiver Elijah Moore, just by moving down one round in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Browns have now added or retained 17 players already this offseason, and still have eight picks in the upcoming draft. While it's always great to add high-quality players, this busy offseason could find Cleveland with a problem they are not used to having.
They may find themselves with too many NFL roster-worthy players in their camp. With so many talented players, the team will likely have to make some tough decisions to cut their roster down to 53 men,
While Cleveland fans are used to adding as many players and fliers in the draft as possible and not questioning whether or not they would make the roster, that may not be the case this year. While general manager Andrew Berry is known for trading down in drafts and acquiring more selections, he may be using some of his capital that he already has to go up and get a piece or two that the team believes could really round out their lineup.
Sure, there's still a good possibility that the Browns could select eight players in the 2023 NFL Draft and have them all make the roster. Further, Berry could turn a couple of these eight picks into selections in next year's draft, when the team may have a more significant need for players.
Here, we will take a look at five players the Cleveland Browns should target if they decide to trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin
As our guy Randy Gurzi stated, Keeanu Benton could be the perfect fit for the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft. So perfect, however, that the team may need to move up a bit to snag him. Benton has the potential to be the best nose tackle in this class and truly has first-round potential.
Benton packs a very powerful punch off the snap and uses his length very efficiently to detach from a block and make a play. He is a violent player with an incredible motor. He came on strong in 2022, setting career-highs with 36 total tackles, 10 for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
In most of the mock drafts that I have done, Benton comes off the board in the mid-to-late second round, so it shouldn't take too much to go up and grab him. With his film, production, and fit, Benton would be a great option to move up for in the 2023 NFL Draft and should find a role in Jim Schwartz's defense right away.