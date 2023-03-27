5 prospects the Cleveland Browns should trade up for in the 2023 NFL Draft
Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina
Josh Downs may be my favorite wide receiver to watch in this 2023 NFL Draft class. He has been so productive throughout his collegiate career and you can see why when you watch him play. His size (5-foot-9 and 171 pounds) may hold him back, but I would not be surprised if he ends up as the most productive from this class at the next level.
For his size, what stands out with Downs is his ability to go get the football. He has incredible body control and hands with sufficient jumping and athletic ability to go make a play. He is more quick than fast, but can still take the top off the defense and is incredibly shifty with his route running and with the ball in his hands.
Downs actually reminds me quite a bit of new Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore. He may not be as adept down the field but is an even more effective slot receiver across the middle of the field. Downs is an immediate upgrade over someone like David Bell and would be a viable long-term starting option in the slot if Moore, Amari Cooper, or Donovan Peoples-Jones are not part of the future for the Browns.