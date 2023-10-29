5 Realistic Candidates for Browns Backup QB Job
What if P.J. Walker gets injured while Deshaun Watson is out? Suddenly Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the quarterback and who is the backup? The Cleveland Browns need another plan.
Kellen Mond, Indianapolis Colts practice squad
Kellen Mond has a full year of experience with the Browns as a backup quarterback. He was claimed from waivers from the Vikings on August 22, 2022, and then ultimately waived by the Browns at the end of training camp 2023, signed to the practice squad, and ultimately released in favor of P.J. Walker.
So how good is Kellen Mond?
With the Browns in preseason, Mond seemed to have trouble making his progressions and occasionally threw footballs to players with the wrong colored jerseys, In four games, he aired it 74 times with 42 completions (56.8% completion percentage) for 390 yards. That amounts to only 5.27 yards per attempt. He threw for three touchdowns, but was intercepted twice. His passer rating was 73.6, which is not very good. However, he can run the offense at least.
Quarterback evaluator Chris Simms liked Mond. Simms takes flak for under-valuing Jalen Hurts, but you will recall that the entire NFL passed on him in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, so he was not alone.
Isn't it horrible that he liked Mond more than superstar Trey Lance? Well, Trey Lance didn't do so well, did he? If San Francisco had listened to Simms, they could have saved the boatload of draft picks that were traded to move up for him. So Simms may not be all wrong all the time.
However, let's get real. Even if Simms is totally right about Mond, 37th in the NFL isn't very good. Still, for a backup QB it would be more than good enough if it were true.