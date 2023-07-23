5 reasons to get super excited for Cleveland Browns training camp
- No looming suspension for the QB
- An exciting new playmaker
- Potentially dominant defense
4. First look at a revamped defensive front
At the end of the 2022 season, the Browns' defensive front included the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan, Perrion Winfrey, and Chase Winovich. Heading into training camp in 2023, there's been a complete overhaul of this unit, outside of the one crucial piece, of course (Myles Garrett). Jordan Elliott remains, but the Browns added former Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, brought in Dalvin Tomlinson, and drafted Siaki Ika in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
They've also added players like Maurice Hurst, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and rookie Isaiah McGuire to the mix.
Everyone knows what Myles Garrett is capable of on his own, but how much better can he be with a better supporting cast on the defensive front? The Browns understood this offseason that a better defensive front would enhance the best parts of their defense, which are the secondary and Myles Garrett.
Teams aren't going to be able to double-team Myles Garrett on every single play. Quarterbacks are going to have to make quicker decisions which plays into the hands (literally) of the talented Cleveland secondary.
Everything starts with having a stout defensive front that can play the run as well as the pass, but bring pass rush in waves throughout the course of a game. Now, the Browns appear equipped to do exactly that.