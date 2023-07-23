5 reasons to get super excited for Cleveland Browns training camp
- No looming suspension for the QB
- An exciting new playmaker
- Potentially dominant defense
3. New playmakers at WR, including the prized offseason pickup
One of the biggest problem areas for the Cleveland Browns that needed to be addressed was obviously at wide receiver. Amari Cooper was a big-time pickup last offseason from the Dallas Cowboys, and the Browns got him for next to nothing. Well, in terms of draft pick compensation, that is.
Even as good as Cooper was for them last year while they had mostly Jacoby Brissett at the QB position, additional help was a necessity and they got it in the form of Elijah Moore via trade with the New York Jets. Moore was the subject of some trade rumors last year because he had seemingly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff despite a really strong rookie year which included 53 receptions and five touchdowns in just 11 games.
His usage went down in year two, catching just 37 passes despite playing nearly 300 more snaps than he did in his rookie year.
Apparently, Aaron Rodgers didn't think Moore was going to be as useful to the new Jets offense compared to someone like Randall Cobb, so the Jets traded him to Cleveland in an extremely reasonable pick-swap deal. Now, Moore is likely to emerge as the Browns' no. 2 receiver and could have a big-time breakout season in 2023.
On top of adding Moore, the Browns got better in the NFL Draft when they selected former Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman, a big-bodied target who had some of the best ball skills in this year's draft. With Tillman's big body and catch radius combined with the speed of Moore in the Browns' offense, this is a unit that should have fans excited and, dare I say, optimistic.
The Browns also added some speed in Jakeem Grant and Jaelon Darden, and 2022 third-round pick David Bell could still be a factor. This position group got really interesting over the offseason.