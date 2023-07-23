5 reasons to get super excited for Cleveland Browns training camp
- No looming suspension for the QB
- An exciting new playmaker
- Potentially dominant defense
2. One of the top defenses in the NFL?
We talked about the revamped defensive front for the Cleveland Browns already, but this defense is shaping up to be something special.
You already have a major piece like Myles Garrett who can not only wreck games, but he's the type of player that if you are down by three points late in a game and you need the ball back, or you're up by three and you need to close out the other team, he's going to be the guy to get that job done. But it takes all 11 guys and it takes depth to be good in the NFL as you approach January and even February for a couple of lucky teams.
This Browns defense has the chance to be special not just with the changes they've made on the defensive front, but with the group they have in the secondary. The cornerback trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome is enviable around the league. The addition of Juan Thornhill gives the Browns yet another good, young playmaker on the back end, and someone who has obviously been to that mountaintop before as a member of the Chiefs.
Where the Browns might be the most underrated is at the second level of the defense. With Anthony Walker Jr. coming back from injury this season and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah proving to be a playmaker in his first two seasons, this defense doesn't really look like it has many holes from front to back, top to bottom. There are star players at key positions, there is depth, and there is a pass rush unit that can come in waves.