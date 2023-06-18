5 star players the Browns could have drafted in the past 5 years
While they haven't had a first round pick in a couple of seasons, the Cleveland Browns had a shot at these five star players over the past five NFL Drafts
By Randy Gurzi
2020 NFL Draft Pick 45: Antoine Winfield Jr., S (Browns took Grant Delpit at No. 44)
Other options in the same draft: CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 to Dallas), Justin Jefferson (No. 22 to Minnesota)
2020 was the first season where Andrew Berry was at the helm and his selections were widely praised. While it's true he did a good job overall, there were a few areas they could have been better.
One would have been selecting either Justin Jefferson or CeeDee Lamb at No. 10 rather than Jedrick Wills. Both have developed into top-tier wide receivers and Jefferson might be in the discussion for the top in the league.
He enters 2023 on the heels of an 1,809-yard campaign wand has never gone for fewer than 1,400 yards in a season.
Unfortunately, the Browns were guilty of allowing need to dictate their selection. That's why they took Wills at No. 10, hoping he would solve their issues at left tackle. To date, he's been fine but not what they hoped for. He also hasn't been nearly as good as Tristan Wirfs, who went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 13.
Of course, Wirfs has spent his career at right tackle but Wills was asked to make a move from that side when he was drafted. If he's been able to turn into a mid-tier starter, there's no reason to believe they wouldn't have had even better success with Wirfs who is a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.