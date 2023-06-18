5 star players the Browns could have drafted in the past 5 years
While they haven't had a first round pick in a couple of seasons, the Cleveland Browns had a shot at these five star players over the past five NFL Drafts
By Randy Gurzi
2019 NFL Draft, Pick 51: A.J. Brown, WR (Browns took Greedy Williams at No. 46)
Other options in the same draft: D.K. Metcalf (No. 64 to Seattle), Terry McLaurin ( No. 76 to Washington)
The Browns didn't have a pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, since it was traded to the New York Giants as part of the Odell Beckham, Jr. package. However, John Dorsey worked his magic — or so it seemed — and added Greedy Williams out of LSU at pick No. 51.
Williams wasn't exactly a bust but he's on the way out now after four years — which were plagued with injuries. Williams ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will join one of three wideouts that would have been a better option at pick No. 51.
We could easily make a case for Terry McLaurin from Ohio State or even D.K. Metcalf from Ole Miss but A.J. Brown feels like the player they should have landed here. Brown is coming off the best season of his career, hauling in 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had a huge outing in the Super Bowl, as the Eagles nearly won it all.
Brown, who began his career with the Tennessee Titans, was never truly unleashed until he landed with the Eagles. Even so, he topped the 1,000-yard mark in his first two seasons and had 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns on 185 receptions in three seasons with Tennessee.