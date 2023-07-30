5 unexpected free agent signings Cleveland Browns could still make happen
Could the Cleveland Browns make an unexpected splash or two before the season?
A general manager's work is never done, even if the majority of the roster is how they want it. For Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, training camp might be a time to make some additional upgrades to the roster indicating that this Browns team is really in it to win it in 2023.
Not that they haven't given that indication already. The Browns have made some of the biggest trades and given out some massive contracts in the last couple of years, indicating that this team is as ready to win as ever. What's another couple of big-name free agents, then?
There could be any number of interesting moves to happen around the league, but with so many big-name free agents still available, it's fair to wonder if the Cleveland Browns could make some "unexpected" moves. If the price is right, some of these free agents could give this roster the boost it needs over the course of a long season to help get them back to the playoffs.
5 unexpected moves the Cleveland Browns could still make
1. Sign CB Bryce Callahan
In today's NFL, you can never have too many good cornerbacks. The Cleveland Browns are a prime example of this, with two first-round picks at the cornerback position as well as young star-in-the-making Martin Emerson Jr., a third-round pick last year. Cleveland obviously knows the value of good cornerback play in today's NFL and every NFL team should be doing everything in their power to make sure that position is fortified going into the season.
You're always one injury away, even if you're a team like the Browns, from having a great top three to having a weak link at the position. Signing a player like Bryce Callahan is insurance against that.
Callahan is coming off a career year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in a career-high 15 games, picked off a career-high three passes, and had a career-high 47 total tackles. Callahan might be holding out for more playing time somewhere but if the price is right, the Browns should be reaching out to him to gauge his interest in providing them with some veteran depth.