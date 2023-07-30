5 unexpected free agent signings Cleveland Browns could still make happen
Could the Cleveland Browns make an unexpected splash or two before the season?
4. Sign WR N'Keal Harry
The Cleveland Browns don't really need another receiver. They've done some good work to that position over the last couple of offseasons including making a couple of really team-friendly trades for guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, two trades that could really define this Browns offense in 2023.
I also really like the addition of Cedric Tillman, the rookie out of Tennessee who brings a big-time catch radius to the position group. Even with additions like Moore, Tillman, and guys like Jakeem Grant and Jaelon Darden in 2023, the wide receiver position is one position group in the NFL where you can benefit over the course of the preseason from guys having good showings in preseason games.
Former first-round pick N'Keal Harry is unfortunately toeing the line between NFL Draft bust and reclamation project (if the two aren't already one in the same) but he has enough talent to warrant a look throughout training camp and preseason play.
The Browns are not in a position right now to maintain any sort of status quo at the receiver position. If there are guys out there who could help that unit, they should be going after them. Although it's been limited action, Harry has averaged nearly 16 yards per reception over the last two seasons and has a couple of explosive 40-plus yard plays.
If a guy like Harry comes in and has a big preseason for the Browns, the team benefits in one of two ways. Either they keep him and he contributes, or they can trade him and recoup some draft capital.
If it doesn't work out? They cut bait and are no worse for wear.