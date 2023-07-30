5 unexpected free agent signings Cleveland Browns could still make happen
Could the Cleveland Browns make an unexpected splash or two before the season?
5. Sign RB Ezekiel Elliott
Here's the big one. The Cleveland Browns let go of Kareem Hunt this offseason and the thinking has seemingly been going younger at the running back position. But what if the Browns get through training camp or even the first week of camp, and they feel like they need someone with more experience behind Nick Chubb?
Is this team thinking about being one injury away from disaster in the running game?
I'm not sure "disaster" is the right word, but it would certainly give the Browns a bit more peace of mind to have someone like Ezekiel Elliott behind him on the depth chart. Elliott isn't an Ohio native, but he played his college ball at Ohio State and there were some rumblings early in the offseason that he might want to return to the state (to play for the Bengals, but still).
Playing behind Nick Chubb would allow Elliott an opportunity to really play in a relatively risk-free environment. Having Elliott behind him on the depth chart would take a lot of pressure off of Chubb.
The Browns' current backup running backs are guys like Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton, John Kelly, and some wild cards like undrafted rookie Hassan Hall and Nate McCrary, a guy who's been bouncing around the league the last couple of years.
With all due respect to those guys, you can't tell me a player like Zeke Elliott couldn't upgrade this group. Even if Zeke has dropped off from what he was early on in his NFL career, he's averaged 12 TDs per 17 games over the last four seasons. He can still produce on all three downs, and he's been durable.