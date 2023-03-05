5 wide receivers who grabbed Cleveland Browns attention at 2023 combine
By Randy Gurzi
In need of more depth at wide receiver, the Cleveland Browns were surely paying attention to these 5 players at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Throughout this week, the NFL world has been in Indianapolis watching the incoming class of rookies show off their skills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. For the Cleveland Browns, there were several positions on defense that they needed to monitor but only a couple on offense that were considered great needs.
One of those is at wide receiver, as they need more depth behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. With that being the case, these five players should have grabbed their attention.
5. Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Heading into the Senior Bowl, Jayden Reed became a name to watch for the Browns. With members of their coaching staff working with the incoming rookies, they were able to get an up-close look at several wideouts and Reed took advantage of the opportunity and showed off his electric playmaking skills.
In Indianapolis, Reed continued to impress. He wasn't one of the more athletic players by any means, but he ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash which proves he has more than enough speed. But what really stood out was how smooth he ran and caught the ball when running the gauntlet drill.
Reed would be a solid addition for Cleveland for several reasons. The main one is that he wouldn't need to be taken incredibly early. Expected to be on the board in Round 3 or 4, Cleveland could fill other needs before adding a wideout.
If they did decide to bring Reed in, he would be an excellent fit as a slot receiver due to his quick feet, soft hands, and the ability to break tackles. Throw in the fact that he has three touchdowns as a return man and Reed could be a value selection.