5 wide receivers who grabbed Cleveland Browns attention at 2023 combine
By Randy Gurzi
4. Zay Flowers, Boston College
Cleveland might be willing to use their pick at No. 42 on a wideout, but only if that player seems to be a game breaker. One such player that could be on their radar is Zay Flowers from Boston College.
Flowers isn't a big target at 5-foot-9 and 182-pounds but he showed off his athleticism and hands on Saturday. Flowers ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and was effortless when running the gauntlet drill.
Flowers was so smooth in his drills that he became a favorite of NFL Network analyst Steve Smith, and the two are incredibly similar in size and speed. Smith said there was more "dog" in Flowers, which is a pretty high compliment from the fiery Smith.
A product of USC, Smith was drafted in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He spent 13 seasons with them and was easily the best wideout they ever had in their history. From there, he spent three more years in the NFL, playing for the Baltimore Ravens.
Hoping Flowers has a similar career as Smith might be a bit too much to put on his shoulders right now. Even so, he has the skill level to be a difference-maker and would truly turn the Cleveland offense into a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to plan for.