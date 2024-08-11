5 winners (and 2 losers) from Browns preseason game against Green Bay4
By Randy Gurzi
Winner: Devin Bush, Linebacker
When the Browns lost Sione Takitaki in free agency, they responded by signing Devin Bush. A first-round pick out of Michigan in 2019, Bush spent four years in Pittsburgh and one year in Seattle. Seen as a bust, there wasn't much excitement over his arrival. That could change following his performance on Saturday.
Bush showed off his strength early when he stuffed A.J. Dillon on a third-and-two in the first quarter. That's no easy task given Dillon boasts a 247-pound frame. The Browns stuffed Green Bay again on the following play, forcing a punt. In all, Bush had six tackles, proving he might be another free agency home run from general manager Andrew Berry.
Loser: Ronnie Hickman, Safety
Ronnie Hickman had a solid start to his NFL career in 2023. The undrafted free agent from Ohio State was pressed into action due to injuries and didn't disappoint. He had 25 tackles and a pick in 10 games and exceeded expectations in coverage.
That's why it was a surprise to see him burnt on the opening drive as Dontavyion Wicks got past him for a 65-yard touchdown.
After the play, Hickman was limping off the field. It wasn't an ideal start and the injury meant he wasn't able to redeem himself either.
Winner: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE
Defensive end is arguably the deepest position on Cleveland's roster. Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Za'Darius Smith make up their starters but they could go into the game with Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright as starters and be just fine.
The depth doesn't end there either. Cleveland also has Isaiah McGuire, a fourth-round pick in 2023. His presence kept Isaiah Thomas off the field last year but he reminded everyone on Saturday how good he can be.
Thomas had one tackle for a loss but his play was felt beyond that. He had multiple quarterback hurries and was key in the turnover on downs in the first quarter. Devin Bush was praised (rightfully so) for stuffing A.J. Dillon but Thomas was the one to initially clog up the running lane, forcing Dillon to push it outside where Bush was waiting.