5 winners (and 2 losers) from Browns preseason game against Green Bay4
By Randy Gurzi
Winner: Jamari Thrash, Wide Receiver
The Browns are going to have a tough decision on their hands come cut-down day. They have several wideouts who can play and will have to expose someone to waivers they don't want to. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman are locked into their spot. Then, there's David Bell and Jamari Thrash who both had strong showings, although Thrash was the more electric player on Saturday.
Thrash hauled in his first reception during a second-half drive for five yards. He made two more receptions on the same drive, one for 22 yards and the other for 16. That was three receptions for 43 yards, showing why there was so much hype surrounding him when Cleveland selected him in the fifth round.
His performance, as well as Bell continuing to be a solid option, could lead to the decision to keep six wideouts.
Winner: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback
Cleveland's preseason star in 2023 was rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He might be again in 2024.
DTR was efficient on Saturday, throwing for 134 yards on 14-of-18 passing, and should have had a touchdown if not for a penalty. He added just two yards on the ground but even that was impressive as he hurdled a defender on a fourth-down conversion.
Cleveland's offense on the whole struggled but DTR was the exception. He's clearly not suffering any ill effects from the hip injury that ended his rookie campaign and proved to be a better option than Tyler Huntley — although he wasn't bad either.