5 winners (and 3 losers) from Browns loss to Seattle in preseason finale
By Randy Gurzi
Winner: Michael Woods, II
A sixth-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma, Michael Woods II missed his second season due to an Achilles injury - and was suspended for the final six games as well. He's back and healthy and has shown out all preseason.
He capped things off with a dominant performance in Week 3, hauling in five receptions for 53 yards with two touchdowns. His second came at the end of the game and was a beauty as he stayed in bounds and high-pointed the ball over his defender.
It won't be easy for him to make it to this roster but he did enough to make the decision very difficult.
Winner: Tyler Huntley, QB
The third quarterback to play for Cleveland in this one was Tyler Huntley and he was impressive. He threw a six-yard touchdown to James Proche II to cut the lead to seven. When Seattle answered with another touchdown, he moved the ball right back down the field and scored another TD.
Huntley started this drive with a 29-yard dime to Jaelon Darden, found Aidan Robbins on a scramble for 12 yards, then dropped a 12-yard pass into the arms of Michael Woods II. He was unable to get the two-point conversion but even that was exciting to watch.
Huntley finished with 146 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-22 passing. It was a strong end for a solid preseason run from the former Baltimore Ravens backup.
Cleveland has arguably the deepest QB room in the NFL right now. Barring a trade, Huntley is likely the one being let go when roster cuts are made. If so, he's done enough to earn a shot elsewhere.