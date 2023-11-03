6 Browns most likely to make the Pro Bowl in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are nearing the halfway point with a 4-3 record which could lead to several players making the 2023 Pro Bowl
By Randy Gurzi
3. Martin Emerson, CB
Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns first selection was supposed to be in Round 2. That didn't happen since they decided to trade down, which meant their first pick wasn't until Round 3 at No. 68 overall. That's where they landed Martin Emerson, who found himself in a crowded secondary once he arrived in Berea.
Denzel Ward was — and still is — the leader of the pack plus they also had another first-round pick in Greg Newsome II and a former second-rounder, Greedy Williams. Even with the big names around him, Emerson stood out as a special talent and started six games while playing in all 17.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, Emerson looks much larger than this when matched up with wideouts. He's also extremely physical but is able to play this way without getting flagged constantly.
As good as he was as a rookie, Emerson has completely blown expectations out of the water this year. Jim Schwartz is allowing him to play tight coverage and he has 21 tackles, six pass defenses, and two picks so far.
Emerson's ascension has been fun to watch and if he continues to play at this level, he has an excellent chance of earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.