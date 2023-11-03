6 Browns most likely to make the Pro Bowl in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are nearing the halfway point with a 4-3 record which could lead to several players making the 2023 Pro Bowl
By Randy Gurzi
2. Grant Delpit, S
This feels like a common theme, but only because it is. Grant Delpit is another player who has been solid throughout his career but took his game to another level when Jim Schwartz took over.
Delpit, who was forced to play more deep coverage under Joe Woods due to the lack of a true free safety, has also benefited from the addition of Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod. With their coverage ability, he's been moved around more and has been allowed to attack the ball.
Through seven games, he has 43 tackles — 33 of which are solo tackles — as well as two for a loss. He's also broken up two passes, recorded an interception, and has a fumble recovery as well.
Delpit, who was widely expected to be a first-round pick when he left LSU, fell to Round 2 in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland moved up to ensure they landed him but he then missed his entire rookie campaign when he ruptured his Achilles in training camp.
Since returning in 2021, he's continually grown as a player and is excelling during his contract year. At this point, he's an integral part of their defense and it would be wise to lock him up sooner rather than later.