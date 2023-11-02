3 pending free agents the Browns need to extend before season's end
These three pending free agents have become vital to the Cleveland Browns success and should be extended before the season ends
By Randy Gurzi
Now that the NFL trade deadline has passed the Cleveland Browns can turn their attention to the players they still have on their roster. As of now, there's one less since they sent Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions.
The move made sense given DPJ's lack of involvement in the offense as well as the fact that he was in the final year of his rookie deal. He clearly wasn't in the plans long-term but it was still tough to see a fan-favorite say goodbye.
With this move taking place, it shows general manager Andrew Berry is already looking ahead and should now turn his focus to these three players who are set for free agency in 2024. However, these players don't need to leave Berea and should instead be locked up before they ever hit the open market.
3. Sione Takitaki, LB
Not too long ago, Sione Takitaki felt like an afterthought. A third-round pick out of BYU in 2019, he wound up working his way into the starting lineup by his second campaign but didn't truly break out until 2022.
Normally an outside linebacker, Takitaki moved to the middle out of necessity when Anthony Walker, Jr. and Jacob Phillips were both injured. Not only did he replace them but he thrived in the new role. Unfortunately, he then suffered a torn ACL in Week 13.
Somehow, he was ready to go by training camp and was on the field in Week 1. He's now appeared in six games this season and has 12 tackles and a personal-best two sacks. He's proven to be a versatile weapon and while he's still not always a starter, he's a vital cog that should be extended.