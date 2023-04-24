6 low-key options for Cleveland Browns that are flying under the radar in the draft
Every year, there are some huge names in the incoming NFL Draft — and the Cleveland Browns often have a shot at many of them due to their top pick coming pretty early. That's not the case this year as they're not scheduled to be on the clock until pick No. 74 after their trades for Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore.
That means they're going to have to find some low-key players who have been flying under-the-radar. Speaking of which, here are six such prospects Cleveland has either shown an interest in, or should be, as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches.
Browns low-key option No. 6: Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
There were two offensive tackles that visited the Cleveland Browns this offseason as pre-draft visits, Dawand Jones from Ohio State and Tyler Steen from Alabama. Jones is highly unlikely to last until pick No. 74 so if the Browns were to land one of these two players, Steen would be the safer bet.
Steen actually began his collegiate career with Vanderbilt as a defensive tackle before joining the Crimson Tide and moving to the other side of the line of scrimmage. Once there, he became their starting left tackle and did his job consistently.
He's not regarded as one of the top prospects at the position, which is really surprising considering how stable of a presence he's been. Should he slide into the fourth round, the Browns would be wise to pounce. Steen would quickly be an upgrade as their swing tackle and might be able to push Jedrick Wills, Jr. if he's unable to take his next step as a pro.