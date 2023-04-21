Breaking down the Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits
Browns Offensive Line Visits
The Browns brought in three offensive linemen on official ‘Top 30’ visits. Two tackles, Dawand Jones and Tyler Steen, and a guard, Juice Scruggs. Given how much they've invested in their offensive line, it makes sense to add to that room through the draft to give themselves cheaper options in the years to come.
One name that sticks out is Dawand Jones. There are two obvious things to point out about Jones, his size, and the fact that he should be long gone from the board by the time Cleveland selects at No. 74. But if the Browns were to pull some sort of miraculous trade to get up in the second round to snag the juggernaut, I doubt there would too many detractors among the fanbase.
Tyler Steen is a very intriguing prospect, especially if you are not 100 percent sold on your current left tackle. Steen, a former defensive lineman, transitioned to the offensive line at Vanderbilt and started 12 games at right tackle. Then he switched to left tackle and started 21 games before transferring to Alabama and earning second-team All-SEC at left tackle.
Steen would be a perfect candidate to bring in and let develop for a year while being the team’s swing tackle. Then they would have an option already in place in case they decide to move on from either Jedrick Wills or Jack Conklin. Cleveland would likely have to use one of their third-round picks on Steen, so a decent amount of investment is involved.
That brings us to Juice Scruggs, definitely one of the all-name prospects in this year’s draft. Scruggs is a versatile offensive line prospect that projects to be an eventual starter at guard or center. The Browns covet versatility, and they have a ton of money invested in their interior offensive line.
Bringing in a solid player like Scruggs makes a ton of sense, from both an on-field and financial prospective. Heading down the final stretch of the draft cycle, Scruggs looks like he could be available in the back half of day three. If you are the Browns, the Juice could definitely be worth the squeeze. Sorry, I had too, I couldn’t help myself.